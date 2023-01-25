Overview

Dr. G Shapiro, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.



Dr. Shapiro works at Foot and Ankle Associates PLLC in Mooresville, NC with other offices in Huntersville, NC and Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.