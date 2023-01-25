Dr. G Shapiro, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. G Shapiro, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. G Shapiro, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.
Foot & Ankle Associates143 Joe Knox Ave Ste 100, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (704) 662-3660
Foot & Ankle Associates15419 Hodges Cir Ste 200, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 892-5575
University Foot & Ankle3220 Prosperity Church Rd Ste 101, Charlotte, NC 28269 Directions (704) 971-7100
- Lake Norman Regional Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I don’t think he left 1 stone uncovered, professional, knowledgeable, and great bedside manner! He will be my podiatrist from now on
- Podiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- Washington Hospital Center/Georgetown University Hospital
- Washington Hospital Center
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Foot Surgery
Dr. Shapiro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shapiro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shapiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shapiro has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shapiro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shapiro speaks Italian and Spanish.
198 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapiro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapiro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shapiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shapiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.