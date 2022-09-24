Overview of Dr. Adam Short, MD

Dr. Adam Short, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 4 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Short works at Knoxville Orthopaedic Clinic in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Knee Sprain and Stress Fracture of Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.