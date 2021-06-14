Overview of Dr. Adam Shrewsberry, MD

Dr. Adam Shrewsberry, MD is an Urology Specialist in Oak Ridge, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital, Cumberland Medical Center, Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.



Dr. Shrewsberry works at Tennessee Urology Associates, PLLC in Oak Ridge, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.