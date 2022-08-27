Dr. Shuster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adam Shuster, DO
Dr. Adam Shuster, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bonita Springs, FL. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.
Pain Management Consultants - Bonita Springs9400 Bonita Beach Rd SE Ste 101, Bonita Springs, FL 34135 Directions (239) 333-1177Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Pain Management Consultants - Fort Myers7964 Summerlin Lakes Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 333-1177Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Pain Management Consultants - Cape Coral1031 Se 9th Pl, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (239) 333-1177Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
He is truly a patient centered physician! He's been my pain management physician for about 10 years! He listens to patient needs. More physicians should be more like him!
About Dr. Adam Shuster, DO
- English
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Shuster has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shuster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Shuster. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shuster.
