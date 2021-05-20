Dr. Adam Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Adam Smith, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Littleton, CO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center.
Locations
Neurosurgery One - Littleton7780 S Broadway Ste 350, Littleton, CO 80122 Directions (720) 638-7500Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- 2 3455 Lutheran Pkwy Ste 285, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Directions
Rocky Mountain Brain & Spine Institute9218 Kimmer Dr Ste 107, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 471-4690
Hospital Affiliations
- Lutheran Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Smith did a lumbar fusion on me 5 years ago, and he is fantasic. For the past 5 years, I started in a body cast, lived in a facility, received massive physical therapy, as he fixed a number of problems in my back, which was in very sorry shape. Since that time, I can brag that I can now walk, without any dme aid, and after about 3 years, I am now living in a beautiful apartment, independantly. I can swim, I can play my violin, and viola, cook all my favorite foods, go to services, participate in Symphony forums, It was a struggle, but I got there, through Faith of the Heart, and Dr. Adam P Smith!
About Dr. Adam Smith, MD
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center Program
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- University Of Illinois
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
