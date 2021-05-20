Overview

Dr. Adam Smith, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Littleton, CO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center.



Dr. Smith works at Neurosurgery One in Littleton, CO with other offices in Wheat Ridge, CO and Lone Tree, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.