Dr. Adam Smith, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Smith, DO
Overview of Dr. Adam Smith, DO
Dr. Adam Smith, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kennewick, WA. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Trios Women's and Children's Hospital.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
-
1
Trios Medical Group Obstetrics and Gynecology320 W 10th Ave Ste 102, Kennewick, WA 99336 Directions (509) 585-5190
-
2
The Pharmacy At Trios Southridge3730 Plaza Way, Kennewick, WA 99338 Directions (509) 221-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Trios Women's and Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
My experience with Dr. Smith was the best. We came in with a failed homebirth and Dr. Smith delivered our baby girl very confidently and given there were a few issues he always kept us up to date with his thoughts and what was going on making us feel extremely important and very well taken care of. We were never once judged for our failed attempt at a home birth and even close to discharge he was constantly checking in to make sure I was ok and had a care plan already drawn up for my post partum
About Dr. Adam Smith, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1730210444
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.