Overview of Dr. Adam Smith, MD

Dr. Adam Smith, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at West Tennessee Bone and Joint Clinic in Jackson, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Elbow Sprain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.