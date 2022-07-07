Dr. Adam Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Adam Smith, MD
Dr. Adam Smith, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital.
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
Stonebridge Location207 Stonebridge Blvd, Jackson, TN 38305 Directions (731) 661-9825Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
West Tennessee Bone & Joint Clinic PC219 Stonebridge Blvd, Jackson, TN 38305 Directions (888) 661-9825
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson-madison County General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Good attention and very knowledgeable
About Dr. Adam Smith, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University
- University Of Kentucky
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Elbow Sprain and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Smith speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.