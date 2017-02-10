Overview

Dr. Adam Snider, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from New York Osteopathic Medicine - New York and is affiliated with Nathan Littauer Hospital, Saint Peter's Hospital, Saratoga Hospital and St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam.



Dr. Snider works at Cardiology Associates in Schenectady, NY with other offices in Amsterdam, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Congestive Heart Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.