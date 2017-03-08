Dr. Adam Spengler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spengler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Spengler, MD
Overview of Dr. Adam Spengler, MD
Dr. Adam Spengler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice.
Dr. Spengler's Office Locations
Berkeley Eye Center5350 S Staples St Ste 318, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Directions (210) 495-2367
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
New to Corpus Christi TX, and needing cataract surgery, I did an internet search for a local opthalmologist. Berkeley Eye Center popped up; read the reviews, "rolled the dice" and scheduled an appointment with Dr Adam Spengler, MD. From the first meeting with the clerical through clinical staff (I wish I could remember all their names) to Dr Spengler, all were EXCEPTIONAL! Each explain what they would do, gave me the opportunity for questions, clearly presented options. I strongly recommend!
About Dr. Adam Spengler, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spengler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spengler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spengler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spengler has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spengler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Spengler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spengler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spengler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spengler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.