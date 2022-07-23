Overview

Dr. Adam Spiegel, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wyomissing, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.



Dr. Spiegel works at Digestive Disease Associates, Wyomissing, PA in Wyomissing, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Constipation, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.