Dr. Adam Spiegel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spiegel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Spiegel, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Spiegel, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wyomissing, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.
Dr. Spiegel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Berks Center for Digestive Health1011 Reed Ave Ste 600, Wyomissing, PA 19610 Directions (610) 228-3229
Hospital Affiliations
- Reading Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- HealthPartners
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Teamsters or other Unions
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spiegel?
I just saw Dr. Spiegel yesterday and found him very caring and willing to listen and take into consideration all that I said.
About Dr. Adam Spiegel, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1639317993
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Stony Brook University Hospital
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spiegel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spiegel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spiegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spiegel works at
Dr. Spiegel has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Constipation, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spiegel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Spiegel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spiegel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spiegel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spiegel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.