Dr. Adam Spitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Spitz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Locations
Novant Health Endocrinology - Midtown1918 Randolph Rd Ste 220, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 908-2696
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Spitz has by far been one of the best doctors I have seen. As a type 1 diabetic of 6 years I started with seeing him just shy of a year. He is thourough and has addressed issues across the board that were overlooked in the past. Since working with Dr. Spitz and his team my A1C is at a record low from upper 8's to 6.1. His passion for his patients and their health is obvious. I highly recommend!
About Dr. Adam Spitz, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1013944248
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes Hosp
- St Luke's Roosevelt Hsp Center
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
