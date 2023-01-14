Dr. Adam Stage, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stage is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Stage, MD
Overview of Dr. Adam Stage, MD
Dr. Adam Stage, MD is an Urology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT|LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT|Lsu Shreveport School Of Medicine|Lsu Shreveport School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health and WK Pierremont Health Center.
Dr. Stage works at
Dr. Stage's Office Locations
-
1
WK Advanced Urology - Pierremont8001 Youree Dr Ste 850, Shreveport, LA 71115 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health
- WK Pierremont Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stage?
On time
About Dr. Adam Stage, MD
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1780651489
Education & Certifications
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT|LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT|Lsu Shreveport School Of Medicine|Lsu Shreveport School Of Medicine
- Millsaps College, Jackson, Ms
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stage has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stage accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Stage using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Stage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stage works at
Dr. Stage has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stage on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Stage. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stage.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stage, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stage appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.