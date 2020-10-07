Dr. Starr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adam Starr, MD
Overview of Dr. Adam Starr, MD
Dr. Adam Starr, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Asheville, NC.
Dr. Starr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Starr's Office Locations
-
1
Asheville Orthopaedic Associates P.A.111 Victoria Rd, Asheville, NC 28801 Directions (828) 252-7331Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Asheville Orthopaedic Associates at Biltmore Park310 Long Shoals Rd # 201, Arden, NC 28704 Directions (828) 782-9330
-
3
Mission Orthopedics and Spine of Hendersonville2315 Asheville Hwy Ste 30, Hendersonville, NC 28791 Directions (828) 782-9393Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
4
Spiros K. Analitis M.d.p.c.2350 N Rockton Ave, Rockford, IL 61103 Directions (815) 971-7400
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Starr?
Consulate professional. Excellent bedside manner.
About Dr. Adam Starr, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1215101373
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Starr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Starr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Starr works at
Dr. Starr has seen patients for Broken Arm, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Starr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Starr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Starr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Starr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Starr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.