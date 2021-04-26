Dr. Adam Stein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Stein, MD
Overview
Dr. Adam Stein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Health- Porter.
Locations
Northwestern Medicine Digestive Health Center259 E Erie St Ste, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-5620
Galter675 N Saint Clair St Ste 2140, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Health- Porter
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is excellent doctor!!! He did for me surgery for Duopa pump and I am very very satisfied!!
About Dr. Adam Stein, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1962667956
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago Medical Center
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
