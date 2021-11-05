Dr. Adam Steinlauf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steinlauf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Steinlauf, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Adam Steinlauf, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.
Dr. Steinlauf works at
Locations
Susan and Leonard Feinstein IBD Clinical Center17 E 102nd St Fl 5, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-8100
Lower Manhattan Inflammatory Bowel Disease156 William St Fl 12, New York, NY 10038 Directions (646) 962-5110
Upper East Side1305 York Ave Fl 4, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 746-5077
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Steinlauf?
Dr. Steinlauf was excellent. He spent so much time explaining my condition and had my condition under control when no one else could figure things out. Outstanding experience.
About Dr. Adam Steinlauf, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1588720528
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steinlauf has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steinlauf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steinlauf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steinlauf works at
Dr. Steinlauf has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steinlauf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Steinlauf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steinlauf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steinlauf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steinlauf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.