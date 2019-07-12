Overview

Dr. Adam Strunk, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pueblo, CO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkview Medical Center.



Dr. Strunk works at Pueblo Cardiology Associates, PC in Pueblo, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.