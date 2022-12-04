Dr. Adam Sugihara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sugihara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Sugihara, MD
Overview of Dr. Adam Sugihara, MD
Dr. Adam Sugihara, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Upland, CA. They graduated from University of Chicago Pritzer School of Medicine|University of Chicago-Pritzker School of Medicine and is affiliated with Chino Valley Medical Center, Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Dr. Sugihara's Office Locations
Nabil Koudsi MD Inc.811 E 11th St Ste 207, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 870-3033
Hospital Affiliations
- Chino Valley Medical Center
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Inland Empire Health Plan
- PrimeCare Medical
- Regal Medical Group
Ratings & Reviews
October 23, 2022, I went into San Antonio Hospital Emergency room in Upland. After 4 hours it was determined that I needed emergency surgery my Gallbladder was in an extreme and dangerous condition and needed to be removed with a matter of urgency. At some point, Dr. Sugihara came to visit me; he informed me that I was in trouble and that he would be my surgeon. He was plain spoken and to the point and that was so refreshing to me. I felt instantly that this man was honest and very sure about my condition and what he was going to do for me and how my life would be better for putting my trust in him. The surgery that he performed on me, usually takes about 45 minutes. Wouldn't you know that he worked tirelessly on me for about 2.5 hours. He was exhausted after that. Post-surgery, Dr. Sugihara went to visit me, he explained to me that prior to surgery I was in bad shape, my Gallbladder was one step away from the worst condition you could have in a situation like mine.
About Dr. Adam Sugihara, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1316172836
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Upstate Medical University
- SUNY Upstate Medical University
- University of Chicago Pritzer School of Medicine|University of Chicago-Pritzker School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sugihara has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sugihara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sugihara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sugihara has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sugihara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sugihara speaks Spanish.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Sugihara. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sugihara.
