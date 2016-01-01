Overview of Dr. Adam Szerencsy, DO

Dr. Adam Szerencsy, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital, NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



Dr. Szerencsy works at Frank A. Tomao MD John S. Marino MD Brian T. Mcnelis MD PC in New Hyde Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.