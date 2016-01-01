Overview

Dr. Adam Talenfeld, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University of Arizona|University Of Arizona College Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Talenfeld works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.