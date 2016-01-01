Dr. Adam Talenfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Talenfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Talenfeld, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Adam Talenfeld, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University of Arizona|University Of Arizona College Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Talenfeld works at
Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130)525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Interventional Radiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1881854438
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- University of Arizona|University Of Arizona College Of Medicine
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Dr. Talenfeld has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Talenfeld accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Talenfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Talenfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Talenfeld.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Talenfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Talenfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.