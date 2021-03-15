Dr. Adam Teichman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teichman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Teichman, DPM
Overview of Dr. Adam Teichman, DPM
Dr. Adam Teichman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Allentown, PA. They graduated from DPM - California College of Podiatric Medicine in San Francisco, CA, an affiliate of the University Of California SF Medical School and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.
Dr. Teichman's Office Locations
Pps One451 Chew St Ste 405, Allentown, PA 18102 Directions (610) 330-9740
Thomas M. Rocchio Podiatry LLC2895 Hamilton Blvd Ste 101, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 330-9740
E. Stroudsburg Location100 Eaglesmere Cir, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301 Directions (610) 330-9740
Lansford Location341 E Bertsch St, Lansford, PA 18232 Directions (570) 805-4777Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
PA Foot and Ankle Associates175 S 21st St, Easton, PA 18042 Directions (610) 330-9740
Northampton Location602 E 21st St, Northampton, PA 18067 Directions (610) 330-9740
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Berkshire Life Insurance Company of America
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Consumer Health Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Teichman went above and beyond for my plantar fasciitis. His recommended course of treatment swiftly took care of my aches and pains. Dr. Teichman is an easy professional to talk with - very down to earth, taking the time to answer all my questions!
About Dr. Adam Teichman, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1043203656
Education & Certifications
- Fellow Of The American College Of Foot and Ankle Surgeons (Facfas)
- St. Mary's Hospital In Hoboken, Nj With Training In Comprehensive Foot and Ankle Surgery and Lower Extremity Foot and Ankle Reconstruction
- Madigan Army Medican Center and Tacoma Veterans Affairs Hospital In Tacoma, Wa
- DPM - California College of Podiatric Medicine in San Francisco, CA, an affiliate of the University Of California SF Medical School
- BS- Exercise Sports Science/Sports Medicine - Colorado State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Teichman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Teichman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Teichman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Teichman has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Teichman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Teichman speaks Spanish.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Teichman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teichman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teichman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teichman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.