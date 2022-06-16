Dr. Adam Thode, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thode is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Thode, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Adam Thode, MD
Dr. Adam Thode, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.
Dr. Thode's Office Locations
Manning & Rommel Associates2115 Noll Dr, Lancaster, PA 17603 Directions (717) 393-7980
Hospital Affiliations
- Lancaster General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
He is kind and caring. The staff there are also amazing
About Dr. Adam Thode, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1063738987
Education & Certifications
- New York Eye & Ear Infirmary
- SUNY Downstate Medical Center / Kings County Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College
- Franklin & Marshall College
- Ophthalmology
