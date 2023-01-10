Dr. Adam Tinklepaugh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tinklepaugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Tinklepaugh, MD
Dr. Adam Tinklepaugh, MD is a Dermatologist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.
University of Utah Health50 N Medical Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84132 Directions (801) 581-2955
Intermountain Medical Center5121 S Cottonwood St, Murray, UT 84107 Directions (360) 840-6120Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Manhattan Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery820 2nd Ave Rm 3A, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 661-3376Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pmSundayClosed
Pm&r Counseling30 N 1900 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84132 Directions (718) 920-4321
- University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics
Had Mohs surgery with Dr. Tinklepaugh in the fall in New York and can't even see where the scar is now. It looks great!!
About Dr. Adam Tinklepaugh, MD
- Dermatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1851631436
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
- Dermatology
