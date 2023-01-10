See All Dermatologists in Salt Lake City, UT
Dr. Adam Tinklepaugh, MD

Dermatology
4.9 (46)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Adam Tinklepaugh, MD is a Dermatologist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.

Dr. Tinklepaugh works at University Of Utah in Salt Lake City, UT with other offices in Murray, UT and New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University of Utah Health
    50 N Medical Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 581-2955
  2. 2
    Intermountain Medical Center
    5121 S Cottonwood St, Murray, UT 84107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 840-6120
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Manhattan Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery
    820 2nd Ave Rm 3A, New York, NY 10017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 661-3376
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Pm&r Counseling
    30 N 1900 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 920-4321

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Intertrigo
Skin Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Intertrigo

Treatment frequency



Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Vanquish® Fat Recontouring Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • 1199SEIU
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • HealthPartners
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Nippon Life Benefits
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 10, 2023
    Had Mohs surgery with Dr. Tinklepaugh in the fall in New York and can't even see where the scar is now. It looks great!!
    Andrew M. — Jan 10, 2023
    About Dr. Adam Tinklepaugh, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851631436
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Tinklepaugh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tinklepaugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tinklepaugh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tinklepaugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tinklepaugh has seen patients for Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tinklepaugh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Tinklepaugh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tinklepaugh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tinklepaugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tinklepaugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

