Offers telehealth
Dr. Adam Tobias, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery110 Francis St Ste 5A, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 632-7836
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
The proof is in the quality of the work that is performed. Be prepared to pay especially if it’s an elective surgery. You can not put a price tag on pure happiness and self confidence from feeling fabulous. I had tummytuck with muscle repair and lipo over a year ago. I feel so grateful for my experience with Dr. Tobias and would recommend him to everyone. Thanks again, Danielle C.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tobias has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tobias accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tobias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tobias has seen patients for Breast Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tobias on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Tobias. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tobias.
