Dr. Adam Travis, MD
Overview of Dr. Adam Travis, MD
Dr. Adam Travis, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Oakland, CA.
Dr. Travis' Office Locations
Pacific Psychiatry Associates212 9th St Ste 401, Oakland, CA 94607 Directions (415) 686-9128
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
I was a patient of Dr Travis for 5-6 years at the kaiser permente facility in Union city. He treated me for my depression, anxiety and was a very good listener of matterst going on in my life. He always was available when I needed to talk to him or ask questions, and that alone was very important to me. I cannot express how much Dr Travis helped me in my life for the time he was at kaiser, I will always appreciate this Dr, he is the Best. He left kaiser last year to pursue other things.
About Dr. Adam Travis, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1063590834
Education & Certifications
- Langley Porter Psyc Inst-Ucsf
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Travis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Travis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Travis.
