Dr. Adam Tune, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Tune, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Reynolds Memorial Hospital, Wetzel County Hospital and Wheeling Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 40 Medical Park Ste 507, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Reynolds Memorial Hospital
- Wetzel County Hospital
- Wheeling Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Tune is wonderful. There’s minimal pain and the results from his procedures are outstanding. He has helped me live my life pain free..... without drugs!! His staff are extremely nice, too. Very little wait time!
About Dr. Adam Tune, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
