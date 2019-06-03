See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Wheeling, WV
Dr. Adam Tune, MD

Pain Medicine
2.7 (20)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Adam Tune, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Reynolds Memorial Hospital, Wetzel County Hospital and Wheeling Hospital.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    40 Medical Park Ste 507, Wheeling, WV 26003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reynolds Memorial Hospital
  • Wetzel County Hospital
  • Wheeling Hospital
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan
    • Wells Fargo Insurance
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jun 03, 2019
    Dr Tune is wonderful. There’s minimal pain and the results from his procedures are outstanding. He has helped me live my life pain free..... without drugs!! His staff are extremely nice, too. Very little wait time!
    Betsy Young Joseph in Wheeling, WV — Jun 03, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Adam Tune, MD
    About Dr. Adam Tune, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376794842
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Tune, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tune is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tune has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Tune. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tune.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tune, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tune appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

