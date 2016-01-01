Dr. Updegraff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adam Updegraff, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Updegraff, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital and Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.
Dr. Updegraff works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ft. Wayne Allergy and Asthma Consultants Inc.7964 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 436-5670
-
2
James A Haley Va Medical Center13000 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 631-5282
-
3
Tampa General Hospital1 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 974-2201Saturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Dupont Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Updegraff?
About Dr. Adam Updegraff, DO
- Pediatrics
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1255561767
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Updegraff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Updegraff works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Updegraff. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Updegraff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Updegraff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Updegraff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.