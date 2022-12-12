See All Oncologists in Sylvania, OH
Dr. Adam Walter, MD

Oncology
4.8 (20)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Adam Walter, MD

Dr. Adam Walter, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in Oncology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Flower Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

Dr. Walter works at ProMedica Physicians Gynecology Oncology - Sylvania in Sylvania, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Hysterectomy - Open and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Walter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    ProMedica Physicians Gynecology Oncology - Sylvania
    5308 Harroun Rd Ste 285, Sylvania, OH 43560

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • ProMedica Flower Hospital
  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Hysterectomy - Open
Gynecologic Cancer
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 12, 2022
    Dec 12, 2022
I knew that he was the surgeon I wanted almost as soon as he entered the room. I felt very comfortable with him. He explained my condition and the treatment clearly and honestly. He understood that I wanted the problem taken care of ASAP and that is what is happening. He treated my husband and me with respect and was also very personable. I know I made the right choice when I told Dr. Kassis to make the referral.
Barbara J Weber
    Barbara J Weber — Dec 12, 2022
    About Dr. Adam Walter, MD

    • Oncology
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1114152543
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Toledo Medical Center
    • Indiana University / School of Medicine|Indiana University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Walter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Walter has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Walter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Walter works at ProMedica Physicians Gynecology Oncology - Sylvania in Sylvania, OH. View the full address on Dr. Walter’s profile.

    Dr. Walter has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Hysterectomy - Open and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Walter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

