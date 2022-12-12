Overview of Dr. Adam Walter, MD

Dr. Adam Walter, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in Oncology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / School of Medicine|Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Flower Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Walter works at ProMedica Physicians Gynecology Oncology - Sylvania in Sylvania, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Hysterectomy - Open and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.