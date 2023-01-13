Dr. Warren Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adam Warren Jr, DPM
Overview of Dr. Adam Warren Jr, DPM
Dr. Adam Warren Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cleveland, OH.
Dr. Warren Jr's Office Locations
Health Research Associates LLC4568 Mayfield Rd Ste 104, Cleveland, OH 44121 Directions (216) 752-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- South Pointe Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My foot had been swollen for 10 months. It went from a size 9 to a size 10 1/2 . I tried soaking it rubbing frankincense on it, i even went to Ohio foot and something to get help. Nothing help long term. I had my first visit to Dr. Warren and I am back to dancing, stepping and running. i can not thank him enough. That"s why I call him The Greatest Of All Time
About Dr. Adam Warren Jr, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1326170358
