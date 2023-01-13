See All Podiatrists in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Adam Warren Jr, DPM

Podiatry
Map Pin Small Cleveland, OH
Overview of Dr. Adam Warren Jr, DPM

Dr. Adam Warren Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cleveland, OH. 

Dr. Warren Jr works at Health Research Associates LLC in Cleveland, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Warren Jr's Office Locations

    Health Research Associates LLC
    4568 Mayfield Rd Ste 104, Cleveland, OH 44121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 752-7700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • South Pointe Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    About Dr. Adam Warren Jr, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326170358
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Warren Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Warren Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Warren Jr works at Health Research Associates LLC in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Dr. Warren Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Warren Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warren Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Warren Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Warren Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

