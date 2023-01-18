Dr. Adam Wass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Wass, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Adam Wass, MD
Dr. Adam Wass, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Costa Mesa, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Orange Coast Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Wass works at
Dr. Wass' Office Locations
-
1
MemorialCare Medical Group722 Baker St Ste 714, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 Directions (877) 696-3622
Hospital Affiliations
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wass?
I had wonderful experience with Dr Wass. He was listening carefully to my issues and didn’t rush me through the appointment. Gave very sound advice on all my concerns.
About Dr. Adam Wass, MD
- Family Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1831140938
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Northridge Family Medicine
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wass has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wass accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wass using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wass works at
Dr. Wass speaks Spanish.
100 patients have reviewed Dr. Wass. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wass.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.