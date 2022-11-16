Dr. Adam Weglein, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weglein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Weglein, DO
Overview
Dr. Adam Weglein, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth.
Dr. Weglein works at
Locations
regenerative ortho med6750 West Loop S Ste 520, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (281) 888-3416
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
had a prp right when covid started and was doing so well until then, came back a couple months aga for a boost and feeling great!
About Dr. Adam Weglein, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1215121462
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weglein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weglein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Weglein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weglein.
