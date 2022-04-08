Dr. Adam Weinberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Weinberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Weinberg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Forsyth, Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates301 Philip Blvd Ste A, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 822-5560
-
2
Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates1600 Medical Way Ste 270, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (770) 972-4780
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been going to this practice for a long while. I changed doctors to avoid driving to Atlanta where I started going. Dr. Weinberg and staff have been amazing to work with. I don't feel rushed and I feel like they listen to my needs. I would recommend them to everyone that needs their services.
About Dr. Adam Weinberg, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1629398979
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida / Shands Medical Center
- Boston Univ Med Ctr
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
