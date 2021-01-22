Dr. Adam Weiser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Weiser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Adam Weiser, MD
Dr. Adam Weiser, MD is an Urology Specialist in Gahanna, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 68 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Madison Health and Mount Carmel East.
Dr. Weiser works at
Dr. Weiser's Office Locations
-
1
Central Ohio Urology Group701 Tech Center Dr Ste 100, Gahanna, OH 43230 Directions (614) 396-2684
-
2
Central Ohio Urology Group5775 N Meadows Dr Ste C, Grove City, OH 43123 Directions (614) 396-2684
-
3
Central Ohio Urology Group LLC7901 Diley Rd Ste 260, Canal Winchester, OH 43110 Directions (614) 396-2684Monday8:15am - 4:30pmTuesday8:15am - 4:30pmWednesday8:15am - 4:30pmFriday8:15am - 4:00pm
-
4
R Keith Pattison DO Inc750 Mount Carmel Mall Ste 350, Columbus, OH 43222 Directions (614) 221-5189
Hospital Affiliations
- Madison Health
- Mount Carmel East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weiser?
Dr Weiser is the BEST. He is honest, caring and funny. Did not want the sepsis or surgery but very happy I found Dr Weiser when it happened! He took awesome care of me.
About Dr. Adam Weiser, MD
- Urology
- 68 years of experience
- English
- 1023059680
Education & Certifications
- Schneider Children's Hospital
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weiser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weiser accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weiser works at
Dr. Weiser has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weiser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.