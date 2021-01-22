Overview of Dr. Adam Weiser, MD

Dr. Adam Weiser, MD is an Urology Specialist in Gahanna, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 68 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Madison Health and Mount Carmel East.



Dr. Weiser works at Central Ohio Urology Group in Gahanna, OH with other offices in Grove City, OH, Canal Winchester, OH and Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.