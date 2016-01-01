Overview

Dr. Adam Welch, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Eaton, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SINT EUSTATIUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Miamisburg, Kettering Health Troy and Soin Medical Center.



Dr. Welch works at Orthopedic Associates of S W Ohio in Eaton, OH with other offices in Dayton, OH, Franklin, OH and Xenia, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.