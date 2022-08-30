Dr. Adam Wellikoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wellikoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Wellikoff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Wellikoff, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Good Samaritan Medical Center, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wellikoff works at
Locations
1
PCSI - Atlantis5401 S Congress Ave Ste 204, Lake Worth, FL 33462 Directions (561) 967-4118Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Crowell Eye Centre10131 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 101, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 967-4118
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I went to the Atlantis office. Staff was friendly and attentive. Office was pleasant. Wait time was minimal (1:15 apt, in the back by 1:20, saw the Doctor by 1:30). Doctor was great. He asked the right questions, listened to my answers, he explained everything thoroughly in a way I could understand. He answered all of my questions. He spent plenty of time with me and made feel comfortable with the upcoming procedure. I would highly recommend him and his Atlantis office staff
About Dr. Adam Wellikoff, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1407013527
Education & Certifications
- SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
