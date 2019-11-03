See All Dermatologists in Melbourne, FL
Dr. Adam Wiener, DO

Dermatology
4.1 (36)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Adam Wiener, DO is a Dermatologist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Wiener works at MELBOURNE DERMATOLOGY CENTER in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Rosacea and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Melbourne Dermatology Center
    333 Sheridan Rd, Melbourne, FL 32901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 724-9650

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holmes Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Rosacea
Itchy Skin
Dermatitis
Rosacea
Itchy Skin

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Captique™ Injection Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Collagen Injection Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hylaform Injection Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health First Health Plans
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Adam Wiener, DO

    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215102041
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wayne State Unioveristy
    Residency
    • Wellington Regional Medical Center
    Internship
    • Botsford General Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
