Dr. Adam Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Williams, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Williams, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend and St. Charles Redmond.
Dr. Williams works at
Locations
-
1
Summit Medical Group Oregon Bend Memorial Clinic1501 NE Medical Center Dr, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 706-6400
-
2
Summit Medical Group Oregon ÃƒÆ’Ã†â€™Ãƒâ€šÃ‚Â¢ÃƒÆ’Ã‚Â¢ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â€šÂ¬Ã…Â¡Ãƒâ€šÃ‚Â¬ÃƒÆ’Ã‚Â¢ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â‚¬Å¡Ã‚Â¬Ãƒâ€¦Ã¢â‚¬Å“ BMC815 Sw Bond St, Bend, OR 97702 Directions (541) 382-2811
-
3
Redmond Clinic865 Sw Veterans Way, Redmond, OR 97756 Directions (541) 382-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Charles Bend
- St. Charles Redmond
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- LifeWise
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Life
- Providence Health Plans
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Williams?
Dr. Williams was very thorough with questions and listened intently. Genuinely caring. He did the allergy testing and made a diagnosis in which he prescribed medication for that has helped me immensely. I’m so happy I finally went to an allergist, and I’m so happy he was the one I went to! Thank you Dr. Purvis for recommending him!
About Dr. Adam Williams, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1265433445
Education & Certifications
- Scripps Clinic
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams works at
Dr. Williams has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Asthma and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Williams speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.