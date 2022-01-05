Dr. Adam Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Williams, MD
Overview of Dr. Adam Williams, MD
Dr. Adam Williams, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Duke University Hospital.
Dr. Williams' Office Locations
Duh-immunofluorescence Laboratory40 Duke Medicine Cir, Durham, NC 27710 Directions (919) 668-3197TuesdayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
In June 2021 Dr Williams and his team saved my life by performing a quad by-pass to eliminate severe (99%) blockage on my three main arteries. I had absolutely no post operative issues and was back to normal after a few weeks. He is an excellent doctor and I highly recommend him and his team at Duke.
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williams has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams has seen patients for Aortic Dissection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
