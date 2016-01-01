Dr. Adam Winkler, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winkler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Winkler, DDS
Overview
Dr. Adam Winkler, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Munising, MI.
Dr. Winkler works at
Locations
-
1
Winkler Dental Center118 W Superior St, Munising, MI 49862 Directions (906) 205-1127
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Winkler?
About Dr. Adam Winkler, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1144208190
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Winkler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winkler accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Winkler using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Winkler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Winkler works at
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Winkler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winkler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winkler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winkler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.