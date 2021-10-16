Overview of Dr. Adam Wolfe, DO

Dr. Adam Wolfe, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wyoming, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.



Dr. Wolfe works at UM Health-West Gastroenterology in Wyoming, MI with other offices in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.