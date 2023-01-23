Overview of Dr. Adam Yanke, MD

Dr. Adam Yanke, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ|Rush University Medical College and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Yanke works at Illinois - Midwest Orthopedics At Rush in Chicago, IL with other offices in Munster, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.