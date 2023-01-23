Dr. Adam Yanke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yanke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Yanke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Adam Yanke, MD
Dr. Adam Yanke, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ|Rush University Medical College and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Yanke's Office Locations
Illinois - Midwest Orthopedics At Rush1611 W Harrison St Ste 400, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 243-4244
Mor Physician Network9200 Calumet Ave Ste 300, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (877) 632-6637
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yankee fixed my knee that had been dislocating since I was 10. After only a few weeks, I was able to do things with my knee that I have never been able to do before. I had seen surgeons and specialists about it for decades and Dr. Yankee was the first specialist that came up with a plan to actually fix the problem. I am 3 months out and I still have pain by the screws so we will have to see if the pain subsides or if I have to eventually get the screws removed. But all in all, it is life changing for me to not have to live with my knee dislocating!
About Dr. Adam Yanke, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine Fellowship-Rush University Medical Center
- Orthopedic Surgery - Rush University Medical Center|Orthopedic Surgery-Rush University Medical Center
- Rush
- Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ|Rush University Medical College
- Orthopedic Surgery
