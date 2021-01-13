See All Urologists in Cumming, GA
Dr. Adamantios Mellis, MD

Urology
4.4 (27)
Map Pin Small Cumming, GA
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Adamantios Mellis, MD

Dr. Adamantios Mellis, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.

Dr. Mellis works at Georgia Urology in Cumming, GA with other offices in Roswell, GA and Duluth, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Hydronephrosis and Prostatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mellis' Office Locations

    Georgia Urology PA Cumming
    1800 Northside Forsyth Dr Ste 370, Cumming, GA 30041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 889-9737
    Georgia Urology- Roswell
    1357 Hembree Rd Ste 250, Roswell, GA 30076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 475-7550
    Northside Hospital-forsyth
    1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 475-7550
    Georgia Urology PA
    11459 Johns Creek Pkwy Ste 170, Duluth, GA 30097 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 417-0400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital
  • Northside Hospital Forsyth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 13, 2021
Dr. Mellis is incredible! He's very thorough and gives detail on everything he does. He did a complete bladder re-constructive surgery on my neurogenic bladder a few years ago and removed some diverticuli also. The person that commented above that he's only good for minor issues is insane and lookin for a reason to complain. I recommend Dr. Mellis to everyone I know.
    KDonegan — Jan 13, 2021
    About Dr. Adamantios Mellis, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386870731
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
