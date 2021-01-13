Overview of Dr. Adamantios Mellis, MD

Dr. Adamantios Mellis, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Mellis works at Georgia Urology in Cumming, GA with other offices in Roswell, GA and Duluth, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Hydronephrosis and Prostatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.