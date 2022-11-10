Overview of Dr. Adan Fuentes, DO

Dr. Adan Fuentes, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Fuentes works at Southwest Ohio ENT Specialists, Inc. in Dayton, OH with other offices in Englewood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, Nasal Polyp and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.