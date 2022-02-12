Dr. Adanna Akujuo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akujuo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adanna Akujuo, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in West Reading, PA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED|Temple University and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.
Surgery -tower Health Medical Group301 S 7th Ave Ste 1120, West Reading, PA 19611 Directions (484) 628-0580
Albany Med Faculty Physicians50 New Scotland Ave Fl 3, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-9777
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Akujuo saved my life in November 2019 - I had a quadruple bypass operation. If it wasn't for her skill and dedication as a surgeon, I wouldn't be here today. I come from a medical family, and Dr. Akujuo reminds me of my late father, who was also a revered surgeon. They don't come any finer.
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1114188117
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED|Temple University
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Dr. Akujuo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akujuo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Akujuo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Akujuo has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akujuo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Akujuo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akujuo.
