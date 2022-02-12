See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in West Reading, PA
Dr. Adanna Akujuo, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
5.0 (5)
West Reading, PA
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Adanna Akujuo, MD

Dr. Adanna Akujuo, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in West Reading, PA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED|Temple University and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.

Dr. Akujuo works at Tower Health Medical Group in West Reading, PA with other offices in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Akujuo's Office Locations

    Surgery -tower Health Medical Group
    301 S 7th Ave Ste 1120, West Reading, PA 19611 (484) 628-0580
    Albany Med Faculty Physicians
    50 New Scotland Ave Fl 3, Albany, NY 12208 (518) 262-9777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Albany Medical Center Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Port Placements or Replacements
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary)
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac Electrophysiology Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Thoracic Aorta Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Surgery Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Heart Defect Repair Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Surgery Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Insertion of Epicardial Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Lobectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Lung Surgery Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Maze Procedure Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Pleural Neoplasm, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Resection of Cardiac Tumor Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Segmentectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    Feb 12, 2022
    Dr. Akujuo saved my life in November 2019 - I had a quadruple bypass operation. If it wasn't for her skill and dedication as a surgeon, I wouldn't be here today. I come from a medical family, and Dr. Akujuo reminds me of my late father, who was also a revered surgeon. They don't come any finer.
    About Dr. Adanna Akujuo, MD

    Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED|Temple University
    Medical Education
    Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adanna Akujuo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akujuo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Akujuo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Akujuo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Akujuo has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akujuo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Akujuo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akujuo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akujuo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akujuo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

