Dr. Adaora Udoh, MD
Overview of Dr. Adaora Udoh, MD
Dr. Adaora Udoh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Moorestown, NJ. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Virtua Mount Holly Hospital.
Dr. Udoh works at
Dr. Udoh's Office Locations
Virtua OB/GYN â€“ Moorestown401 Young Ave Ste 325, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Directions (856) 291-8865
Virtua OB GYN Mansfield3242 Route 206 Bldg A, Columbus, NJ 08022 Directions (609) 444-5505
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This office is great! Elena at front desk so friendly, Shanell the Med Asst was very nice and Dr Udoh is amazing. Great experience!
About Dr. Adaora Udoh, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Mount Holly Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Udoh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Udoh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Udoh using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Udoh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Udoh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Udoh.
