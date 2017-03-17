Dr. Adarsh Daswani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daswani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adarsh Daswani, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Adarsh Daswani, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach and Orange Coast Medical Center.
Moti S Daswani MD Inc.3300 E South St Ste 110, Lakewood, CA 90805 Directions (562) 421-4016
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakewood Regional Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr. Daswani is an amazing nephrologist. He is not only extremely intelligent, but he is very patient and does not rush you through the exam. He makes sure to answer all of your questions thoroughly and seems to genuinely care for his patients.
- Nephrology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
