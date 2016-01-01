Dr. Adarsh Jha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adarsh Jha, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in East Hartford, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Darbhanga Medical College, Lalitnarayan Mithila University and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Locations
Prime Healthcare PC893 Main St Ste 202, East Hartford, CT 06108 Directions (860) 247-2137
Prime Health Care PC925 Sullivan Ave Ste 1, South Windsor, CT 06074 Directions (860) 247-2137
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Education & Certifications
- Darbhanga Medical College, Lalitnarayan Mithila University
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jha has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Obesity and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jha.
