Overview

Dr. Adarsh Varma, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.



Dr. Varma works at Henry Ford Medical Center - Troy in Troy, MI with other offices in Novi, MI, Detroit, MI and Dearborn, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.