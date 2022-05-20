See All Gastroenterologists in Troy, MI
Dr. Adarsh Varma, MD

Gastroenterology
4.7 (35)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Adarsh Varma, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.

Dr. Varma works at Henry Ford Medical Center - Troy in Troy, MI with other offices in Novi, MI, Detroit, MI and Dearborn, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Henry Ford Hospital Campus
    2825 Livernois Rd, Troy, MI 48083 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 916-2600
    Monday
    6:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    6:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    6:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    6:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    6:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    6:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Henry Ford Medical Center Pulmonary Department
    39450 W 12 Mile Rd Fl 3, Novi, MI 48377 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 661-6465
  3. 3
    Henry Ford Hospital
    2799 W Grand Blvd # K7, Detroit, MI 48202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 436-7936
  4. 4
    Henry Ford Hospital Campus
    3031 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 916-2600
  5. 5
    Henry Ford Medical Center - Fairlane
    19401 Hubbard Dr # 103, Dearborn, MI 48126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 982-8100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Ford Hospital
  • Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Acute Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Ascites Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ascites
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colonic Volvulus Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver) Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hematemesis Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Indigestion, Non-Ulcer Chevron Icon
Intestinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Iron Deficiency Anemia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Lower Gastrointestinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Microcytic Hypochromic Anemia Chevron Icon
Microscopic Collagenous Colitis Chevron Icon
Microscopic Lymphocytic Colitis Chevron Icon
Microscopic Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Ileus Chevron Icon
Pernicious Anemia Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rectal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Bleeding Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Swallowing Disorders Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Proctosigmoiditis Chevron Icon
Variceal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Varices Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Varices
Varices Banding Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Adarsh Varma, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316147630
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    Residency
    • University of Wisconsin / Madison
    Medical Education
    • University of Illinois at Chicago
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adarsh Varma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Varma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Varma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Varma has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Varma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Varma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varma.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Varma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Varma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

