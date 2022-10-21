Dr. Adarsh Vasanth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vasanth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adarsh Vasanth, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in North Andover, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen and Lawrence General Hospital.
Andover Ear Nose and Throat Center PC198 Massachusetts Ave Ste 103, North Andover, MA 01845 Directions (978) 521-7156
Pentucket Medical Associates LLC1 Park Way, Haverhill, MA 01830 Directions (978) 521-7156
Salem Hearing Center LLC14B Keewaydin Dr, Salem, NH 03079 Directions (603) 893-3296
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
- Lawrence General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr. Vasanth always takes his time with me and listens carefully to my symptoms. Then he reviews and discusses all the different treatment options. He is caring and very professional.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 20 years of experience
- English
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Dr. Vasanth has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vasanth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vasanth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vasanth has seen patients for Dizziness, Vertigo and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vasanth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Vasanth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vasanth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vasanth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vasanth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.