Overview of Dr. Adarsh Yagnik, DMD

Dr. Adarsh Yagnik, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They graduated from Rutgers School of Dental Medicine, Newark, NJ and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Yagnik works at Cooper University Health Care in Voorhees, NJ with other offices in Sewell, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.