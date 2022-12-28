Dr. Adarsh Yagnik, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yagnik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adarsh Yagnik, DMD
Dr. Adarsh Yagnik, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They graduated from Rutgers School of Dental Medicine, Newark, NJ and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Cooper Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery at Voorhees6200 Main St, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
Cooper Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery at Sewell2 Plaza Dr Ste 202, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Dental Network of America
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- QualCare
- United Concordia
He’s honestly the best doctor, I could ever have for my daughter! he’s kind, honest and makes you feel comfortable asking any questions. He doesn’t rush you and truly cares about his patients. This office cares! Coming from a small town with not a lot of professional medical care I will say that his office made Us feel safe with my child’s procedures and future. Dr yagnik I can’t thank you enough.
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- Male
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia, Pa
- Rutgers School of Dental Medicine, Newark, NJ
- Cooper University Hospital
