Dr. Adarsh Yagnik, DMD

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
4.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Adarsh Yagnik, DMD

Dr. Adarsh Yagnik, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They graduated from Rutgers School of Dental Medicine, Newark, NJ and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. Yagnik works at Cooper University Health Care in Voorhees, NJ with other offices in Sewell, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yagnik's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cooper Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery at Voorhees
    6200 Main St, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Cooper Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery at Sewell
    2 Plaza Dr Ste 202, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dental Implant
Dentofacial Anomalies
Impacted Teeth
Dental Implant
Dentofacial Anomalies
Impacted Teeth

Treatment frequency



Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
Maxillofacial Surgery Chevron Icon
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Chevron Icon
Oral Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Orthognathic Surgery Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Dental Network of America
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • QualCare
    • United Concordia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Adarsh Yagnik, DMD

    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    • English
    • Male
    • 1487052288
    Education & Certifications

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia, Pa
    • Rutgers School of Dental Medicine, Newark, NJ
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adarsh Yagnik, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yagnik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yagnik has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yagnik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yagnik has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yagnik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yagnik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yagnik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

