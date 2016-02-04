Dr. Addy Squarer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Squarer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Addy Squarer, MD
Overview of Dr. Addy Squarer, MD
Dr. Addy Squarer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from University Of California and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital) and Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Squarer's Office Locations
El Camino Health Specialty Care828 S Winchester Blvd, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 866-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly staff. Dr. Squarer is generous with her time and explains everything fully.
About Dr. Addy Squarer, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1679581425
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University School Med
- Stanford Univ Hosp, Nephrology Santa Clara Valley Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
- Santa Clara Vly Med Center
- University Of California
- University of California At Berkeley
Dr. Squarer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Squarer accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Squarer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Squarer has seen patients for Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Squarer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Squarer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Squarer.
